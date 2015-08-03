Aug 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Monday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.16 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/15) 41.00/42.50 06.88/07.13 07.08/07.33 2M(05/10/15) 74.25/76.00 06.95/07.11 07.20/07.36 3M(05/11/15) 112.25/114.00 06.96/07.07 07.28/07.38 6M(05/02/16) 225.25/227.25 06.99/07.05 07.50/07.56 1Y(05/08/16) 448.50/450.50 06.99/07.02 07.87/07.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9623 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)