Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(08/09/15) 39.50/41.00 06.83/07.09 07.03/07.29
2M(06/10/15) 74.00/76.00 06.93/07.11 07.17/07.36
3M(06/11/15) 112.00/114.00 06.95/07.07 07.26/07.39
6M(08/02/16) 227.75/229.75 06.99/07.05 07.50/07.56
1Y(08/08/16) 451.25/453.25 07.00/07.03 07.87/07.91
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9315 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
