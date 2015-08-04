Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/15) 39.50/41.00 06.83/07.09 07.03/07.29 2M(06/10/15) 74.00/76.00 06.93/07.11 07.17/07.36 3M(06/11/15) 112.00/114.00 06.95/07.07 07.26/07.39 6M(08/02/16) 227.75/229.75 06.99/07.05 07.50/07.56 1Y(08/08/16) 451.25/453.25 07.00/07.03 07.87/07.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9315 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)