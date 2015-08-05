Aug 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.22 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/15) 38.75/40.25 06.93/07.19 07.12/07.39 2M(07/10/15) 74.50/76.25 06.99/07.15 07.24/07.41 3M(09/11/15) 115.25/117.25 07.01/07.13 07.33/07.46 6M(08/02/16) 228.75/230.75 07.07/07.13 07.60/07.66 1Y(08/08/16) 454.50/456.50 07.08/07.11 07.99/08.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.8159 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)