Aug 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Thursday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/09/15) 37.25/38.75 06.88/07.16 07.07/07.35 2M(13/10/15) 78.00/79.75 06.98/07.13 07.24/07.39 3M(10/11/15) 112.50/114.25 07.00/07.11 07.32/07.43 6M(10/02/16) 226.25/228.25 07.04/07.10 07.57/07.64 1Y(10/08/16) 451.50/453.50 07.06/07.09 07.97/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7603 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)