Aug 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Monday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.12 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/09/15) 39.25/40.75 06.81/07.07 07.01/07.27 2M(13/10/15) 74.75/76.50 06.90/07.06 07.17/07.33 3M(13/11/15) 113.00/114.75 06.96/07.06 07.28/07.39 6M(12/02/16) 224.50/226.50 06.98/07.05 07.53/07.59 1Y(12/08/16) 448.50/450.50 07.02/07.05 07.93/07.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7590 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.