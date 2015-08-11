Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/09/15) 38.25/39.75 06.80/07.07 07.00/07.26 2M(13/10/15) 73.75/75.50 06.88/07.04 07.14/07.30 3M(13/11/15) 111.75/113.50 06.91/07.02 07.23/07.34 6M(16/02/16) 228.25/230.25 06.94/07.00 07.49/07.55 1Y(16/08/16) 452.50/454.50 06.97/07.01 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1732 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)