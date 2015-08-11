BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.12 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.08/7.20 3 YEARS 7.02/7.12 4 YEARS 6.98/7.10 5 YEARS 7.02/7.13 7 YEARS 6.91/7.21 10 YEARS 6.86/7.16 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
