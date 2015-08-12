India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 7.50 pct Aug 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/09/15) 37.50/39.00 06.81/07.08 07.01/07.28 2M(14/10/15) 74.25/76.00 06.85/07.01 07.11/07.28 3M(16/11/15) 115.00/116.75 06.89/06.99 07.21/07.31 6M(16/02/16) 228.00/230.00 06.90/06.96 07.44/07.50 1Y(16/08/16) 452.25/454.25 06.92/06.95 07.81/07.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8270 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)