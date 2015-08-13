Aug 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.41 percent on Thursday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/09/15) 38.50/40.00 06.76/07.03 06.97/07.23 2M(19/10/15) 76.25/78.00 06.80/06.96 07.07/07.23 3M(17/11/15) 111.50/113.25 06.81/06.92 07.14/07.25 6M(17/02/16) 222.75/224.75 06.81/06.87 07.35/07.41 1Y(17/08/16) 443.75/445.75 06.82/06.85 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9212 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)