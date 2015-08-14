Aug 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.35 percent on Friday compared with 7.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.12 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/09/15) 39.50/41.25 06.71/07.01 06.91/07.21 2M(19/10/15) 73.50/75.25 06.75/06.91 07.03/07.19 3M(19/11/15) 110.75/112.50 06.75/06.85 07.08/07.19 6M(22/02/16) 224.75/226.75 06.74/06.80 07.29/07.35 1Y(19/08/16) 440.75/442.75 06.75/06.78 07.66/07.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)