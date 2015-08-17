Aug 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Monday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/09/15) 38.50/40.00 06.73/07.00 06.94/07.20 2M(20/10/15) 73.25/75.00 06.72/06.88 07.00/07.16 3M(20/11/15) 110.25/112.00 06.71/06.81 07.05/07.16 6M(22/02/16) 222.25/224.25 06.69/06.75 07.24/07.30 1Y(22/08/16) 441.00/443.00 06.71/06.74 07.63/07.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)