Aug 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on
Monday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.10 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/09/15) 38.50/40.00 06.73/07.00 06.94/07.20
2M(20/10/15) 73.25/75.00 06.72/06.88 07.00/07.16
3M(20/11/15) 110.25/112.00 06.71/06.81 07.05/07.16
6M(22/02/16) 222.25/224.25 06.69/06.75 07.24/07.30
1Y(22/08/16) 441.00/443.00 06.71/06.74 07.63/07.66
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2200 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
