Aug 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.20 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/09/15) 37.75/39.25 06.81/07.08 07.02/07.29
2M(21/10/15) 74.25/76.00 06.81/06.97 07.09/07.25
3M(23/11/15) 113.75/115.75 06.77/06.89 07.11/07.23
6M(22/02/16) 223.25/225.25 06.75/06.81 07.31/07.37
1Y(22/08/16) 444.00/446.00 06.77/06.80 07.69/07.72
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2525 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
