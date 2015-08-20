Aug 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on Thursday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/09/15) 37.75/39.25 06.81/07.08 07.02/07.29 2M(26/10/15) 76.75/78.50 06.82/06.97 07.09/07.25 3M(24/11/15) 111.50/113.25 06.78/06.89 07.12/07.23 6M(24/02/16) 222.50/224.50 06.77/06.83 07.32/07.39 1Y(24/08/16) 443.25/445.25 06.78/06.81 07.70/07.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2385 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)