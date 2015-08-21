Aug 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Friday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/15) 41.75/43.00 06.81/07.01 07.01/07.22 2M(26/10/15) 75.75/77.50 06.77/06.93 07.05/07.21 3M(27/11/15) 114.25/116.00 06.74/06.84 07.08/07.18 6M(25/02/16) 222.75/224.75 06.71/06.77 07.27/07.33 1Y(25/08/16) 444.00/446.00 06.73/06.76 07.64/07.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.8298 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)