Sep 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Monday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.15 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/10/15) 35.50/37.00 06.54/06.81 06.73/07.01 2M(30/11/15) 72.25/74.00 06.54/06.70 06.81/06.97 3M(31/12/15) 109.25/111.00 06.56/06.66 06.90/07.00 6M(31/03/16) 215.25/217.25 06.50/06.56 07.06/07.12 1Y(30/09/16) 430.00/432.00 06.49/06.52 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0805 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.