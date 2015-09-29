Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.20 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/11/15) 37.50/39.00 06.46/06.72 06.66/06.92
2M(01/12/15) 71.75/73.25 06.49/06.62 06.75/06.89
3M(04/01/16) 111.00/112.75 06.44/06.55 06.78/06.88
6M(04/04/16) 218.00/220.00 06.46/06.52 07.02/07.08
1Y(03/10/16) 424.50/426.50 06.36/06.39 07.28/07.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1843 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)