Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.20 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/11/15) 37.50/39.00 06.46/06.72 06.66/06.92 2M(01/12/15) 71.75/73.25 06.49/06.62 06.75/06.89 3M(04/01/16) 111.00/112.75 06.44/06.55 06.78/06.88 6M(04/04/16) 218.00/220.00 06.46/06.52 07.02/07.08 1Y(03/10/16) 424.50/426.50 06.36/06.39 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1843 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.