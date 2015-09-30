Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/11/15) 36.25/37.75 06.49/06.76 06.69/06.96 2M(07/12/15) 73.75/75.50 06.50/06.65 06.77/06.92 3M(05/01/16) 107.00/108.75 06.46/06.56 06.79/06.90 6M(05/04/16) 213.25/215.25 06.47/06.53 07.03/07.09 1Y(05/10/16) 417.50/419.50 06.33/06.36 07.25/07.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7418 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)