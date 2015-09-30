Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/11/15) 36.25/37.75 06.49/06.76 06.69/06.96
2M(07/12/15) 73.75/75.50 06.50/06.65 06.77/06.92
3M(05/01/16) 107.00/108.75 06.46/06.56 06.79/06.90
6M(05/04/16) 213.25/215.25 06.47/06.53 07.03/07.09
1Y(05/10/16) 417.50/419.50 06.33/06.36 07.25/07.28
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7418 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)