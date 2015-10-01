Oct 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.00 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/11/15) 36.50/38.00 06.56/06.83 06.75/07.02 2M(07/12/15) 72.50/74.25 06.51/06.67 06.78/06.93 3M(06/01/16) 106.75/108.25 06.46/06.55 06.79/06.89 6M(06/04/16) 212.75/215.00 06.47/06.54 07.03/07.10 1Y(06/10/16) 414.25/416.25 06.30/06.33 07.22/07.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5540 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)