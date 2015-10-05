Oct 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Monday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/11/15) 38.75/40.00 06.56/06.78 06.76/06.97 2M(07/12/15) 71.25/72.75 06.53/06.67 06.79/06.93 3M(07/01/16) 106.75/108.50 06.49/06.59 06.82/06.93 6M(07/04/16) 212.00/214.00 06.48/06.54 07.02/07.09 1Y(07/10/16) 412.50/414.50 06.30/06.33 07.20/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2905 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)