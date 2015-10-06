Oct 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.90 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/11/15) 37.50/38.75 06.54/06.76 06.74/06.96 2M(08/12/15) 71.50/73.25 06.54/06.70 06.80/06.96 3M(08/01/16) 108.25/110.00 06.57/06.67 06.90/07.00 6M(11/04/16) 221.00/223.00 06.63/06.69 07.18/07.24 1Y(13/10/16) 430.75/432.75 06.48/06.51 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3908 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)