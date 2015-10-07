Oct 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.34 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/11/15) 36.25/37.75 06.54/06.81 06.74/07.01 2M(09/12/15) 72.00/73.75 06.60/06.76 06.86/07.02 3M(11/01/16) 111.00/113.00 06.60/06.72 06.93/07.05 6M(11/04/16) 222.25/224.50 06.72/06.79 07.27/07.34 1Y(13/10/16) 434.50/436.50 06.57/06.60 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2571 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)