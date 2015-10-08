Oct 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Thursday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.79 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/11/15) 36.00/37.75 06.51/06.82 06.70/07.02 2M(14/12/15) 72.75/74.50 06.57/06.73 06.83/06.99 3M(13/01/16) 108.25/110.00 06.59/06.70 06.92/07.03 6M(13/04/16) 219.25/221.25 06.71/06.77 07.26/07.32 1Y(13/10/16) 427.50/429.50 06.54/06.57 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1570 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)