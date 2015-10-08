BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
Oct 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.80 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.68/6.81 3 YEARS 6.66/6.80 4 YEARS 6.65/6.80 5 YEARS 6.66/6.80 7 YEARS 6.60/6.90 10 YEARS 6.56/6.86 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.