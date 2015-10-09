Oct 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Friday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.76 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/11/15) 35.75/37.50 06.50/06.82 06.70/07.02 2M(14/12/15) 72.50/74.25 06.59/06.75 06.84/07.00 3M(13/01/16) 107.75/109.50 06.60/06.71 06.93/07.04 6M(13/04/16) 218.25/220.25 06.72/06.78 07.27/07.33 1Y(13/10/16) 429.00/431.00 06.60/06.63 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7848 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)