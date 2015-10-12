Oct 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Monday compared with 7.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.76 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/11/15) 38.00/39.50 06.49/06.75 06.69/06.95 2M(14/12/15) 71.00/72.75 06.56/06.73 06.82/06.98 3M(14/01/16) 107.25/109.25 06.57/06.70 06.90/07.03 6M(18/04/16) 221.75/223.75 06.69/06.75 07.24/07.30 1Y(14/10/16) 425.75/427.75 06.56/06.59 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)