Oct 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.73 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/11/15) 36.75/38.25 06.45/06.71 06.65/06.91 2M(15/12/15) 70.75/72.50 06.51/06.67 06.77/06.93 3M(15/01/16) 106.75/108.50 06.51/06.62 06.84/06.95 6M(18/04/16) 219.25/221.25 06.62/06.68 07.17/07.23 1Y(17/10/16) 425.75/427.75 06.49/06.52 07.40/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.