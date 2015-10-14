Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/11/15) 36.00/37.25 06.51/06.74 06.71/06.94 2M(16/12/15) 70.75/72.50 06.50/06.66 06.76/06.92 3M(19/01/16) 110.50/112.25 06.52/06.62 06.85/06.95 6M(18/04/16) 218.75/220.75 06.63/06.69 07.17/07.23 1Y(17/10/16) 427.50/429.50 06.53/06.56 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1123 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)