Oct 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Thursday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.75 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/11/15) 35.75/37.25 06.49/06.77 06.69/06.97 2M(21/12/15) 73.00/74.75 06.52/06.68 06.78/06.94 3M(19/01/16) 107.00/108.75 06.55/06.66 06.87/06.98 6M(20/04/16) 217.75/219.75 06.66/06.72 07.20/07.27 1Y(19/10/16) 427.00/429.00 06.57/06.60 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8240 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)