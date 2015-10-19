Oct 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Monday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/11/15) 38.00/39.50 06.48/06.74 06.68/06.94 2M(21/12/15) 70.75/72.50 06.53/06.69 06.79/06.95 3M(21/01/16) 106.75/108.50 06.53/06.64 06.86/06.97 6M(21/04/16) 216.50/218.50 06.66/06.72 07.20/07.27 1Y(21/10/16) 425.75/427.75 06.55/06.58 07.44/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8178 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)