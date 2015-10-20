Oct 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/11/15) 35.50/37.00 06.44/06.71 06.64/06.91
2M(23/12/15) 70.50/72.25 06.50/06.66 06.76/06.92
3M(25/01/16) 108.50/110.50 06.49/06.61 06.82/06.94
6M(25/04/16) 217.25/219.25 06.61/06.67 07.15/07.22
1Y(24/10/16) 424.25/426.25 06.50/06.53 07.40/07.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8908 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
