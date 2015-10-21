Oct 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.80 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/11/15) 36.75/38.25 06.43/06.70 06.63/06.90 2M(28/12/15) 72.75/74.50 06.47/06.62 06.73/06.88 3M(27/01/16) 108.00/109.75 06.51/06.61 06.83/06.94 6M(26/04/16) 217.25/219.25 06.65/06.71 07.20/07.26 1Y(26/10/16) 426.25/428.25 06.52/06.56 07.42/07.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1513 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)