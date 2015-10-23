Oct 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Friday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.72 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/11/15) 35.75/37.50 06.49/06.81 06.68/07.00 2M(28/12/15) 71.75/73.75 06.51/06.69 06.77/06.95 3M(27/01/16) 107.00/109.00 06.54/06.67 06.88/07.00 6M(27/04/16) 217.50/219.50 06.69/06.75 07.24/07.30 1Y(27/10/16) 428.75/430.75 06.59/06.62 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8815 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)