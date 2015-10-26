Oct 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Monday compared with 7.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.87 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/15) 38.25/39.50 06.51/06.73 06.71/06.92 2M(28/12/15) 70.50/72.25 06.49/06.66 06.75/06.91 3M(28/01/16) 107.00/108.75 06.53/06.64 06.87/06.97 6M(28/04/16) 216.50/218.50 06.65/06.71 07.20/07.27 1Y(28/10/16) 426.00/428.00 06.54/06.57 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9603 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)