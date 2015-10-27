Oct 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.81 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/15) 37.00/38.50 06.50/06.76 06.69/06.96 2M(29/12/15) 71.00/72.50 06.54/06.68 06.80/06.93 3M(29/01/16) 107.00/109.00 06.54/06.66 06.87/06.99 6M(29/04/16) 217.25/219.25 06.67/06.73 07.23/07.29 1Y(28/10/16) 426.00/428.00 06.56/06.59 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9553 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)