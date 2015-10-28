Oct 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.31 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.86 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/15) 36.00/37.25 06.52/06.74 06.71/06.94 2M(31/12/15) 72.25/73.75 06.54/06.68 06.79/06.93 3M(29/01/16) 106.25/108.00 06.55/06.66 06.88/06.99 6M(29/04/16) 217.00/219.00 06.69/06.75 07.25/07.31 1Y(28/10/16) 428.50/430.50 06.61/06.64 07.51/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0408 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)