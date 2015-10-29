Oct 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.74 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/12/15) 34.50/36.00 06.44/06.72 06.64/06.92
2M(04/01/16) 73.00/74.50 06.49/06.62 06.75/06.88
3M(02/02/16) 106.75/108.75 06.50/06.62 06.84/06.96
6M(02/05/16) 215.50/217.50 06.63/06.70 07.21/07.27
1Y(02/11/16) 428.25/430.25 06.56/06.59 07.49/07.52
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1515 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
