Oct 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Thursday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.74 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/12/15) 34.50/36.00 06.44/06.72 06.64/06.92 2M(04/01/16) 73.00/74.50 06.49/06.62 06.75/06.88 3M(02/02/16) 106.75/108.75 06.50/06.62 06.84/06.96 6M(02/05/16) 215.50/217.50 06.63/06.70 07.21/07.27 1Y(02/11/16) 428.25/430.25 06.56/06.59 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1515 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.