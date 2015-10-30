Oct 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Friday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/12/15) 34.50/36.00 06.44/06.72 06.63/06.91 2M(04/01/16) 72.00/73.50 06.50/06.63 06.76/06.89 3M(03/02/16) 107.00/108.75 06.51/06.62 06.85/06.96 6M(03/05/16) 215.75/217.75 06.63/06.70 07.21/07.27 1Y(03/11/16) 428.00/430.00 06.54/06.57 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2231 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)