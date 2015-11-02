Nov 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on
Monday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.84 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/12/15) 34.75/36.00 06.46/06.69 06.65/06.88
2M(04/01/16) 71.00/72.50 06.49/06.63 06.75/06.89
3M(04/02/16) 107.25/109.00 06.50/06.60 06.84/06.95
6M(04/05/16) 215.25/217.25 06.59/06.65 07.18/07.24
1Y(04/11/16) 426.75/428.75 06.50/06.53 07.44/07.47
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4793 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
