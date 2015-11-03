Nov 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/12/15) 37.00/38.25 06.45/06.67 06.64/06.86 2M(05/01/16) 71.00/72.50 06.49/06.63 06.75/06.89 3M(05/02/16) 107.00/109.00 06.49/06.61 06.83/06.95 6M(05/05/16) 215.50/217.50 06.60/06.66 07.19/07.25 1Y(07/11/16) 429.25/431.25 06.50/06.54 07.46/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)