Nov 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.27 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.70 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/12/15) 36.00/37.50 06.46/06.73 06.66/06.93 2M(06/01/16) 71.25/73.00 06.50/06.66 06.76/06.92 3M(08/02/16) 110.00/111.75 06.51/06.62 06.86/06.96 6M(06/05/16) 216.50/218.50 06.62/06.68 07.21/07.27 1Y(07/11/16) 429.00/431.00 06.51/06.54 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5680 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)