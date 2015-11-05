Nov 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Thursday compared with 7.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.75 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/12/15) 34.75/36.25 06.44/06.72 06.64/06.91 2M(11/01/16) 73.50/75.25 06.48/06.64 06.75/06.91 3M(09/02/16) 107.25/109.25 06.48/06.60 06.83/06.95 6M(09/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.57/06.63 07.16/07.22 1Y(09/11/16) 425.00/427.00 06.45/06.48 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6755 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)