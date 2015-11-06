Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Friday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/12/15) 35.00/36.25 06.47/06.70 06.67/06.90 2M(11/01/16) 72.75/74.50 06.51/06.67 06.78/06.93 3M(10/02/16) 107.50/109.25 06.48/06.59 06.83/06.94 6M(10/05/16) 215.50/217.50 06.57/06.63 07.17/07.23 1Y(10/11/16) 426.00/428.00 06.46/06.49 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7910 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)