Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.60 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/12/15) 35.00/36.50 06.42/06.69 06.62/06.89
2M(19/01/16) 74.50/76.25 06.40/06.55 06.69/06.84
3M(16/02/16) 106.75/108.50 06.38/06.49 06.75/06.85
6M(16/05/16) 213.75/215.75 06.46/06.52 07.08/07.14
1Y(16/11/16) 422.75/424.75 06.35/06.38 07.35/07.38
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3495 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
