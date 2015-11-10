Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.60 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/12/15) 35.00/36.50 06.42/06.69 06.62/06.89 2M(19/01/16) 74.50/76.25 06.40/06.55 06.69/06.84 3M(16/02/16) 106.75/108.50 06.38/06.49 06.75/06.85 6M(16/05/16) 213.75/215.75 06.46/06.52 07.08/07.14 1Y(16/11/16) 422.75/424.75 06.35/06.38 07.35/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)