Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Friday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.61 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/12/15) 35.00/36.25 06.44/06.67 06.64/06.87 2M(19/01/16) 73.75/75.50 06.46/06.61 06.75/06.90 3M(17/02/16) 107.25/109.00 06.43/06.54 06.81/06.91 6M(17/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.15/07.21 1Y(17/11/16) 425.50/427.50 06.42/06.45 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1390 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)