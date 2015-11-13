Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on
Friday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.61 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/12/15) 35.00/36.25 06.44/06.67 06.64/06.87
2M(19/01/16) 73.75/75.50 06.46/06.61 06.75/06.90
3M(17/02/16) 107.25/109.00 06.43/06.54 06.81/06.91
6M(17/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.15/07.21
1Y(17/11/16) 425.50/427.50 06.42/06.45 07.43/07.46
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1390 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
