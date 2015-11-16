Nov 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Monday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.69 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/12/15) 35.00/36.00 06.44/06.62 06.64/06.82 2M(19/01/16) 72.25/74.00 06.43/06.58 06.72/06.87 3M(18/02/16) 107.25/109.00 06.43/06.54 06.81/06.91 6M(18/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.15/07.21 1Y(18/11/16) 424.75/426.75 06.40/06.43 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)