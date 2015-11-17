Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/15) 36.75/38.00 06.35/06.57 06.56/06.78 2M(19/01/16) 70.50/72.25 06.39/06.55 06.68/06.84 3M(22/02/16) 110.00/112.00 06.41/06.52 06.78/06.90 6M(19/05/16) 214.75/216.75 06.53/06.59 07.16/07.22 1Y(21/11/16) 427.25/429.25 06.42/06.45 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.9805 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)