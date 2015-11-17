Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/12/15) 36.75/38.00 06.35/06.57 06.56/06.78
2M(19/01/16) 70.50/72.25 06.39/06.55 06.68/06.84
3M(22/02/16) 110.00/112.00 06.41/06.52 06.78/06.90
6M(19/05/16) 214.75/216.75 06.53/06.59 07.16/07.22
1Y(21/11/16) 427.25/429.25 06.42/06.45 07.43/07.46
Spot rate : 1$ = 65.9805 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)