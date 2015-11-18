Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/15) 35.75/37.25 06.37/06.63 06.58/06.84 2M(20/01/16) 71.00/72.50 06.43/06.56 06.72/06.85 3M(22/02/16) 109.00/110.75 06.40/06.50 06.78/06.89 6M(20/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.16/07.22 1Y(21/11/16) 426.75/428.75 06.42/06.45 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1138 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)