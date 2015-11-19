Nov 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.65 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/12/15) 34.75/36.25 06.40/06.67 06.61/06.89
2M(25/01/16) 73.25/75.00 06.42/06.57 06.72/06.87
3M(23/02/16) 107.00/108.75 06.42/06.53 06.81/06.92
6M(23/05/16) 214.75/216.75 06.51/06.58 07.15/07.22
1Y(23/11/16) 425.75/427.75 06.42/06.45 07.44/07.47
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1105 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)