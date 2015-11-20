Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on
Friday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.64 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/12/15) 39.25/40.75 06.38/06.62 06.59/06.83
2M(25/01/16) 72.00/73.50 06.41/06.55 06.72/06.85
3M(24/02/16) 106.75/108.75 06.41/06.53 06.80/06.92
6M(24/05/16) 215.00/217.00 06.52/06.58 07.17/07.23
1Y(25/11/16) 428.00/430.00 06.44/06.47 07.46/07.49
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.0940 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
