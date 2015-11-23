Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Monday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.58 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/12/15) 35.00/36.25 06.21/06.43 06.44/06.66 2M(27/01/16) 69.25/71.00 06.25/06.40 06.56/06.71 3M(29/02/16) 107.00/108.75 06.26/06.36 06.67/06.77 6M(27/05/16) 211.75/213.75 06.40/06.46 07.06/07.12 1Y(28/11/16) 422.75/424.75 06.34/06.37 07.37/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3490 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)